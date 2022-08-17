Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

NYSE:FSM opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,653 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

