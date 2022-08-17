Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

