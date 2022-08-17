Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
