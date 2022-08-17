Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Trading Down 6.0 %
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
