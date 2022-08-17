Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,485,164 shares of company stock valued at $31,885,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

