FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

