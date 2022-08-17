Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

