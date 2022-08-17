FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Issued By Cormark

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

DIV stock opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

