FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HDI. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$33.64 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$26.92 and a one year high of C$49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$785.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

