FY2022 EPS Estimates for Modiv Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Modiv in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Modiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Colliers International Group began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Modiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Modiv Announces Dividend

NYSE MDV opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01. Modiv has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

