FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Lowered by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.02.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.