Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.