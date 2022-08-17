Games & Esports Experience Acquisition (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Shares Up 0.7%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 25,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 21,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEEXU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 28,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.