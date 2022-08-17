Gavin Friedman Sells 1,600 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trupanion by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trupanion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 38.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 199,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.