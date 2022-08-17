Gavin Friedman Sells 1,600 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TRUP stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 2.02.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
