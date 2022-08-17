GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,578,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCP opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

