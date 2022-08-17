Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.12

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.14. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 6,107 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $142.33 million, a P/E ratio of -107.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

