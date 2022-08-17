Georgios Palikaras Acquires 42,000 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) CEO Georgios Palikaras purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.96 per share, with a total value of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,112,550.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

Meta Materials stock opened at 0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.46. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.88 and a 52 week high of 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 735.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 595,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 524,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Meta Materials by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Meta Materials

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.