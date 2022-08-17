Georgios Palikaras Acquires 42,000 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) CEO Georgios Palikaras purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.96 per share, with a total value of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,112,550.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Meta Materials Stock Performance
Meta Materials stock opened at 0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.46. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.88 and a 52 week high of 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 735.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 595,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 524,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Meta Materials by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Meta Materials
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Materials (MMAT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.