GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.97. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 7,992,596 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Stock Down 6.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.24.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

