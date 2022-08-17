Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
