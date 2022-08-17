Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

