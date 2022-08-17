Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $362.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

