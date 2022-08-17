Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $43.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Globe Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.
About Globe Telecom
Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Telecom (GTMEY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.