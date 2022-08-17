goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$185.00 at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EHMEF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

goeasy Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $109.71 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

