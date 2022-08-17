Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 13,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 3,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

