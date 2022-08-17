Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.9 %

GTIM stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.