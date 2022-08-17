Gordon S. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.18.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.