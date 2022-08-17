Gordon S. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after buying an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

