Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 2.6 %

Graham stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Graham by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

