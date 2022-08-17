Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Graham Trading Up 2.6 %
Graham stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.74.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Graham by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.
