Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $292.41

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.41 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.56). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.54), with a volume of 1,369,740 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GRI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.83 ($4.31).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,395.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Insider Activity

About Grainger

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($358.63).

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.