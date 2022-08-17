Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 186,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

GPMT opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

