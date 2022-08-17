Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 381,069 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Great Panther Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

About Great Panther Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,893,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,160 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,231,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 403,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

