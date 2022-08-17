Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $206,469 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $54.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.