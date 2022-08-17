Gregory A. Carlin Sells 13,959 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RSI opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.