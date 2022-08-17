Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141,227 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grifols by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
