Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141,227 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grifols by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

