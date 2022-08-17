Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Groupon Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $405.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Groupon has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 1,380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,726 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

