Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.69

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $206.69 and traded as high as $222.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $221.46, with a volume of 56,452 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average of $206.69.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

