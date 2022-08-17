GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.21.
In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 over the last 90 days. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
