GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.21.

Insider Transactions at GSI Technology

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 over the last 90 days. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GSI Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

