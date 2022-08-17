Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guild by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guild by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Guild has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

