Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

