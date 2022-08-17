Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 1.9%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389.30 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 383.30 ($4.63). 2,961,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,821,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.20 ($4.55).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.03. The company has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3,833.00.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65). Also, insider Andy Hopwood bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,800 ($43,257.61).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

