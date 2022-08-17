Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 365,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBIO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

