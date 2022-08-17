Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of HWBK opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.40.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
