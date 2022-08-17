HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.30. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.