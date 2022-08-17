Head to Head Analysis: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Apple Hospitality REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 4.23 $18.83 million $0.57 30.28

Profitability

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -108.96% -140.16% -18.31% Apple Hospitality REIT 11.40% 4.05% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

