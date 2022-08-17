Head to Head Analysis: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% G-III Apparel Group 6.98% 14.09% 7.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33 G-III Apparel Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ermenegildo Zegna and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus target price of $11.53, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus target price of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and G-III Apparel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.37 -$160.90 million N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $2.77 billion 0.43 $200.59 million $4.15 6.00

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Sonia Rykiel, Black Rivet, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2022, it operated 96 Vilebrequin retail stores; 60 DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores; and 26 DKNY stores. The company also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

