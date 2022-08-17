Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.