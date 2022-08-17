Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Heartland Express Stock Up 3.3 %
Heartland Express stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
