Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Heartland Express Stock Up 3.3 %

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

