Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €65.84 ($67.18) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.45.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

