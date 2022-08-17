Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

