Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Raised to GBX 1,150 at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.00) to GBX 1,194 ($14.43) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,098.80.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

