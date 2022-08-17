Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.09.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

