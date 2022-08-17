Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 143,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 359,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5,740.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,294,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,267 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,307,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,848,000 after acquiring an additional 416,629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the period.

