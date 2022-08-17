HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $546.60.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,395,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $379.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.70 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

